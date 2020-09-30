Subdistrict 4: LeRoy W. Sievers

Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?

Yes. Using a cooperative approach with other entities, partnerships can be used not only to increase financial support but also organizational support that expands the use and understanding of trail. Trails can connect people to nature and through use can improve physical and mental health.

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

Yes. Upon the successful completion of the project, the property will be removed from the 100-year flood plain thereby lifting federal flood insurance requirements. Additionally the risk of flooding will be reduced as well as the associated dangers to lives and property. Also flood mitigation is one of the principal statutory obligations placed on NRDs by the Legislature. Cooperating with the city of Lincoln and the Corps of Engineers results in splitting costs and creating well-designed solutions.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I am running because I have experience in the area of water-resources issues and want to use that experience to support improving policies and management of the NRD. Given that resources are limited, I want to work with other board members to prioritize efforts to control groundwater contamination, mitigate flood effects and reduce property taxes. Having been a member of other boards I have the experience to work with other NRD board members to accomplish these goals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0