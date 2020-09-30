Subdistrict 4: Gary R. Aldridge

Not everyone is a trail user. I am not; others are. Fair enough. Prairie Corridor is a partnership with others. I voted (more than once) to approve the Prairie Corridor interlocal agreement with Lincoln and acquire easements for the Prairie Corridor. I understand some are troubled by the cost. Not all dollars are public funds. The corridor today, for us, is the prologue -- an imperfect snapshot of what Natives experienced. The Prairie Corridor seems appropriate.

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

Deadmans Run is cooperative. Federal, state, county and city are involved. The best solution is to not develop in the flood plain. Alas, too late for that. The cooperators have investigated several solutions and/or approaches. It seems the best solution is to not leave things as they are. Some will swallow hard on $9 million. On this I will help others because from time to time I may need help from others.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

No response.

