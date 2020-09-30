Subdistrict 4: Gary R. Aldridge

Age: 73
Occupation: Retired
Political party: Democrat
Address: 7112 S. 45th St., Lincoln
Website: None
Elected in 2016, Aldridge is seeking his second term to the board. He has been a classroom teacher and was employed 30 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He is retired and has a small business selling handmade wooden toys.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
* Flood mitigation. Last year we experienced that floods are not controlled. People are not powerless, but, at times, some are shortsighted. We can/should work on that.
* Protect groundwater. A lot of people depend in a lot of ways on groundwater. Groundwater relies on a Natural Resources District for protections.
* Trails, trees, pollinators, mitigate soil erosion. A lot of things that I see as connected.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
Not everyone is a trail user. I am not; others are. Fair enough. Prairie Corridor is a partnership with others. I voted (more than once) to approve the Prairie Corridor interlocal agreement with Lincoln and acquire easements for the Prairie Corridor. I understand some are troubled by the cost. Not all dollars are public funds. The corridor today, for us, is the prologue -- an imperfect snapshot of what Natives experienced. The Prairie Corridor seems appropriate.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
Deadmans Run is cooperative. Federal, state, county and city are involved. The best solution is to not develop in the flood plain. Alas, too late for that. The cooperators have investigated several solutions and/or approaches. It seems the best solution is to not leave things as they are. Some will swallow hard on $9 million. On this I will help others because from time to time I may need help from others.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
No response.
