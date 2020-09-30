Subdistrict 3: Mike DeKalb

Age: 74
Occupation: Retired city/county planner
Political party: Democrat
Address: 6015 Huntington Ave., Lincoln
Website: None
DeKalb is serving on the Lower Platte South NRD board of directors and chairs its urban subcommittee. "It is my great pleasure to be in an organization where I can help protect and preserve people, property and the environment," the retired city/county planner says on the NRD's website.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
1. Flood plain protection and maintenance of levees and dams.
2. Environmental protection including groundwater protection and surface water quality.
3. Changing climate.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
I am a supporter and promoter of this long-term project since before its inclusion in the 2011 Comprehensive Plan. It is part of our history, will draw visitors from around the world, is educational and will promote and protect biodiversity. It is a great investment in our future.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
To clarify, this is a cooperative project with the NRD, Corp of Engineers and city of Lincoln. It will improve the channel flow and replace three bridges so the official flood plain can be recalculated and removed from a large area between 33rd and 48th streets and Huntington Avenue. This will have a big impact on those homes and businesses and East Campus both for redevelopment, sale or remodeling. I am a supporter of this project. I believe it is currently fully funded.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I want to protect our life and property, protect the environment, encourage education, encourage good farming practice and promote healthy recreational alternatives for our citizens. I hope to lighten our footprint and leave a better place in our being here. I believe we do this well today and provide great value for the local tax dollar. I hope to have the Deadmans Run project substantially complete at the end of this upcoming election term.
