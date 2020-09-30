Subdistrict 3: Kenneth Vogel

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

No. The existing Deadmans Run does need some work and it will need periodic maintenance, but to date it has been effective in preventing flooding.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

Climate change is predicted to lead to more erratic and intense weather events. The 2019 floods in Nebraska are an example of the potential problems that could occur. I am running because if elected, I would work to keep the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District focused on flood and erosion control for potential future severe weather events.

