Subdistrict 3: Kenneth Vogel

Vogel has been a U.S. Department of Agriculture research scientist (agronomist and geneticist) and research leader and University of Nebraska-Lincoln adjunct professor of agronomy and horticulture. He's a military veteran and has volunteered for his homeowners association.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
1. Flood control.
2. Surface and groundwater quality.
3. Erosion control during development.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
Not at this time. The primary mission of the natural resource districts is to address surface and groundwater issues. Recreational uses of natural resource district projects are highly desirable but primary problems need to be addressed first.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
No. The existing Deadmans Run does need some work and it will need periodic maintenance, but to date it has been effective in preventing flooding.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
Climate change is predicted to lead to more erratic and intense weather events. The 2019 floods in Nebraska are an example of the potential problems that could occur. I am running because if elected, I would work to keep the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District focused on flood and erosion control for potential future severe weather events.
