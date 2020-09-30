Subdistrict 10: Ray A. Stevens Jr.

Yes, I strongly support the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch. I have voted for the investment of NRD dollars to purchase land and easements and the restoration of the native prairies. This is a collaborative effort with the city of Lincoln and 21 other community organizations. I serve as a member of the Prairie Corridor Cabinet.

Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?

The flood control project offers significant benefits — 500 structures will be “certified” as outside the reduced area of the 100-year flood plain, three bridges will be replaced and UNL will have an improved levy to the north side of East Campus. The US Army Corps of Engineers, the Water Sustainability Fund and the city and NRD have partnered together. Eighty percent of the NRD dollars have been set aside in a sinking fund and can be available immediately.

Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?

I am running for reelection to continue efforts to preserve and enhance the land and water resources of the NRD, support projects that reduce the flood risk throughout the district and manage the finances in a fiscally prudent manner. In the next four years, I would hope to see the completion of the Deadmans Run project and the acquisition of easements to complete the Prairie Corridor.

