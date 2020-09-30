Subdistrict 10: Ray A. Stevens Jr.

Age: 80
Occupation: Community volunteer
Political party: Republican
Address: 3411 Hanson Court, Lincoln
Website: None
Stevens served nearly 10 years as a Lancaster County commissioner and has been a director of Lower Platte South NRD for eight years. He's also served on many community boards including the People’s City Mission, Boy Scouts, Red Cross, United Way, LIBA, Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Great Plains Trail Network.
What do you feel are the Lower Platte South NRD’s top three natural resource issues?
1. Strengthen the levy system (especially along Salt Creek) to reduce flood risk during significant rainfall events.
2. Implementation of Deadmans Run project enhances the capacity of the channel and reduces the footprint of the flood plain between 33rd and 48th streets along the north side of UNL East Campus. This removes the requirement of flood insurance for these 500 homes.
3. Continued development of the Prairie Corridor between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie.
Are you in favor of the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tall-grass prairie rehabilitation and recreational trail project between Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie?
Yes, I strongly support the multiyear development of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch. I have voted for the investment of NRD dollars to purchase land and easements and the restoration of the native prairies. This is a collaborative effort with the city of Lincoln and 21 other community organizations. I serve as a member of the Prairie Corridor Cabinet.
Are you in favor of removing more than 500 homes and businesses from Lincoln’s Deadmans Run flood plain at a local cost of $9 million?
The flood control project offers significant benefits — 500 structures will be “certified” as outside the reduced area of the 100-year flood plain, three bridges will be replaced and UNL will have an improved levy to the north side of East Campus. The US Army Corps of Engineers, the Water Sustainability Fund and the city and NRD have partnered together. Eighty percent of the NRD dollars have been set aside in a sinking fund and can be available immediately.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running for reelection to continue efforts to preserve and enhance the land and water resources of the NRD, support projects that reduce the flood risk throughout the district and manage the finances in a fiscally prudent manner. In the next four years, I would hope to see the completion of the Deadmans Run project and the acquisition of easements to complete the Prairie Corridor.
