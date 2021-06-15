Students and young workers benefit from best summer job market in years

The reopening economy — coupled with the reluctance of some older workers to go back to lower-wage positions during a pandemic — has brought a shower of jobs to young people, economists say.

A report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that more than 5.4 million U.S. teenagers between 16 and 19 years old had jobs in May, an increase of 400,000 over May 2019 and 1.5 million over the same month in 2020. The unemployment rate for the age group fell to 9.6% last month.

"It's something we have not seen for decades," said Lisa Lynch, a former U.S. Department of Labor chief economist who now teaches at Brandeis University.

BLS numbers say the last time teenagers hit a single unemployment digit rate was 1956.

Even among Black youths, who are more likely to be jobless than their white counterparts, unemployment was at a 31-year low of 12.1%, according to the BLS.

It's a far cry from last year, when the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses and hit young people particularly hard. While the unemployment peaked at 14.8% for the general U.S. population in April 2020, it was 32.1% among all 16- to 19-year-olds.