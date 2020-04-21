Student loan activists call on Navient to suspend share buybacks, dividend

Two student-loan reform groups are calling on Navient, the publicly traded student debt servicer, to halt share buybacks and dividend payouts as part of the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Navient, whose stock has lost more than 50% of its value this year, should conserve its money to improve its much-criticized dealings with customers and protect its millions of student loan borrowers in the economic downturn, the groups say. Wilmington, Del.-based Navient shares lost more than 6% on Monday, closing at $7.06.

The April 17 letter to the Navient board says the company has spent $3.2 billion on stock buybacks since it was spun off from Sallie Mae in 2014 — more than double its capitalization on Wall Street.

Last October, the board approved an additional $1 billion in buybacks. Naviant pays 64 cents a share dividend, an 8.5% yield to stockholders. The firm made almost $600 million in profits last year.

“The company has a choice to make,” Seth Frotman, executive director of the non-profit Student Borrower Center and the nation’s former federal student loan watchdog, said. “Will Navient continue to service loans on the cheap so it can keep sending billions to Wall Street? Or, will it invest in helping the millions of borrowers struggling during this pandemic?”