Student honored in D.C. for cultural exchange accomplishments

Lincoln’s Ellen Saksena recently took her place as one of 10 students from across the United States honored by the Confucius Institute Center, a Chinese language and cultural studies center, in Washington, D.C.

After submitting an essay to the annual People-to-People Award Essay Competition, Saksena was selected as one of this year’s honorees to be recognized at the 5th Annual CIUS Center National Honors Gala, hosted virtually on Oct. 30. Saksena’s essay highlighted her passion for learning and cross-cultural exchange between China and the United States, focusing on how opportunities to engage in Chinese culture, after moving to Lincoln, helped her understand her own identity.

Her award-winning essay can be found at www.ciuscenter.org/essays/saksena.

Saksena, a junior at Lincoln East High School, has been studying Chinese for five years. Along with Chinese, she is active in debate team, cross country, track and orchestra. This past year, she played cello for the Lincoln Youth Symphony, competed in the national debate tournament and was elected to be a member of Key Club’s Iowa-Nebraska district board.

She hopes to continue studying Chinese at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next fall.