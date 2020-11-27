Student honored in D.C. for cultural exchange accomplishments

Lincoln’s Ellen Saksena recently took her place as one of 10 students from across the United States honored by the Confucius Institute Center, a Chinese language and cultural studies center, in Washington, D.C.
After submitting an essay to the annual People-to-People Award Essay Competition, Saksena was selected as one of this year’s honorees to be recognized at the 5th Annual CIUS Center National Honors Gala, hosted virtually on Oct. 30. Saksena’s essay highlighted her passion for learning and cross-cultural exchange between China and the United States, focusing on how opportunities to engage in Chinese culture, after moving to Lincoln, helped her understand her own identity.
Her award-winning essay can be found at www.ciuscenter.org/essays/saksena.
Saksena, a junior at Lincoln East High School, has been studying Chinese for five years. Along with Chinese, she is active in debate team, cross country, track and orchestra. This past year, she played cello for the Lincoln Youth Symphony, competed in the national debate tournament and was elected to be a member of Key Club’s Iowa-Nebraska district board.
She hopes to continue studying Chinese at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next fall.
“Moving to Lincoln was the point when I realized it was my responsibility to not only be in charge of my learning, but also take advantage of my potential to teach those around me about Chinese culture as an ambassador,” says Saksena, who moved to Lincoln from Boston.
Saksena loves testing her language capabilities and enjoys conversing with her native Chinese-speaking peers. She hopes to use the Chinese language and her cultural understanding to increase collaboration and to bring the world together.
In addition to accepting their awards, honorees showcased their talents and highlighted how unconventional learning opportunities, travel, friendship and exploring their identity have added value to their Chinese language and culture experiences. In attendance were family and friends, past honorees, educators, and influencers in the Chinese language learning community.
The CIUS Center People-to-People Award honorees represent the diversity among the Chinese language and culture programs hosted across the U.S. The program highlights these student stories to share the value and impact of global education, cross-cultural exchange, and mutual understanding between the U.S. and China.
The Confucius Institute U.S. Center is a (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes the value of mutual understanding between the U.S. and China through language education and cultural exchanges. Confucius Institute programs are operated independently by host colleges and universities to prepare the next generation of leaders through language, arts, culture and educational travel experiences. Follow the Center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CIUSCenter.
To learn more about the Confucius Institute and how the programs operate, visit www.ciuscenter.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!