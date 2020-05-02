Stressed by pandemic, 43% of Americans turn to ‘comfort buying,’ survey finds

In an effort to quell stress during the coronavirus outbreak, an estimated 58 million Americans have been spending more money than usual, a figure that still represents a minority of the 329 million U.S. population, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The survey from the personal finance website Wallethub also showed 43% of Americans were “comfort buying,” or spending more money on items generally considered unnecessary, such as entertainment and booze. Wallethub collected the answers of around 450 people and structured the data by age, gender, and income to approximately reflect national demographics.

Overall, a majority of Americans have been spending less or the same during the pandemic.

The continuing economic fallout of the crisis shows 43% of U.S. adults reported losing their job or earning less money, or having someone in their household who had; and 23% have funds that would last them just around three months, according to a survey released last week by the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.