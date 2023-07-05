Mother Nature made her own fireworks on the Fourth of July, and some of them did damage.

Cass County appeared to bear the brunt of the Tuesday night's storm, at least among counties in southeast Nebraska.

More than 1,200 people lost power Tuesday night, although the Omaha Public Power District reported that all but about 100 of them had power restored by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

OPPD reported on its website that the outage was caused by a tree that fell onto a power pole.

Eagle Raceway posted pictures on its Facebook page of damaged bleachers and also said in a post that some RVs parked there had been moved around by the storm.

There also were reports of overturned semi trucks on Interstate 80, one near Greenwood and another one near Northwest 48th Street in Lincoln.

Lincoln and some other areas received much-needed heavy rain. The official total for the Lincoln Airport was 1.87 inches, and the area was in a flash flood warning for a few hours Tuesday night.

The storms caused a number of fireworks displays to be canceled or postponed, including one at the Country Club of Lincoln.

States with the most severe summer weather States with the most severe summer weather #51. Delaware #50. Oregon #49. Rhode Island #48. Alabama #47. Washington DC #46. South Carolina #45. New Jersey #44. Georgia #43. Maine #42. Florida #41. Hawaii #40. Maryland #39. Pennsylvania #38. Massachusetts #37. New York #36. Kentucky #35. Indiana #34. Arkansas #33. Virginia #32. Connecticut #31. Idaho #30. Ohio #29. Oklahoma #28. Montana #27. Kansas #26. Mississippi #25. New Hampshire #24. Nevada #23. Arizona #22. Minnesota #21. North Carolina #20. Illinois #19. New Mexico #18. Utah #17. Tennessee #16. Missouri #15. Alaska #14. California #13. Vermont #12. Washington #11. Wisconsin #10. Wyoming #9. West Virginia #8. South Dakota #7. Iowa #6. Nebraska #5. Colorado #4. North Dakota #3. Michigan #2. Texas #1. Louisiana