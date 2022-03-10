Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues

NEW YORK — Technology companies led stocks lower Thursday after another day of choppy trading on Wall Street as global markets keep swinging on uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, its fifth drop in the last six days. The slide marks another reversal for U.S. stocks, which just a day earlier surged to their biggest gain since June 2020 when a tumble for oil prices seemed to take some pressure off the world's high inflation.

Oil prices had their own swings Thursday, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before flip-flopping between gains and losses. It settled at $106.02, down 2.5%. Recent surges for energy prices have raised the risk that the economy is set to struggle under a toxic cocktail of stagnating growth and persistently high inflation.

Oil's back-and-forth moves were just some of the waves of reports that buffeted markets worldwide. The European Central Bank said high inflation will push it to wrap up its bond-buying program meant to boost its economy faster than expected. In the U.S., a report showed that consumer prices leaped 7.9% in February from a year earlier. It's the sharpest spike since 1982, though the reading was largely within expectations.

Altogether, the forces caused a reversal for many of the market's moves from a day before.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0