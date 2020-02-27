Stock market rout deepens on virus worries; indexes lose 4%

Bond prices soared again, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to another record low. When yields fall it's a sign that investors are feeling less confident about the strength of the economy going forward.

More and more companies are warning that the outbreak will hurt their profits. Microsoft warned that the outbreak had interrupted its supply lines, following a similar warning last week from Apple. Crocs also fell sharply after saying its results would be hurt.

Energy stocks fell sharply as the price of oil dropped 3.4%.

Stokes said the swoon reminded her of the market’s reaction following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Eventually we’re going to get to a place where this fear, it’s something that we get used to living with, the same way we got used to living with the threat of living with terrorism,” she said. “But right now, people don’t know how or when we’re going to get there, and what people do in that situation is to retrench."

The virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally and is worrying governments with its rapid spread beyond the epicenter of China.