Steve Ballmer becomes ninth member of the $100 billion club

One of the world’s most exclusive clubs just got a new member, with a second aspirant knocking on the door.

Steve Ballmer, the former chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., has a net worth of more than $100 billion, making him the ninth person in the world to reach that lofty plateau. Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison fell just short of making it an even 10, ending Wednesday with a fortune of $98.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ballmer, 65, who stepped down as Microsoft’s CEO in 2014 and now owns the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, has seen his wealth grow by $20.1 billion this year, while Ellison has added $18.9 billion.

A rally in tech shares has fueled the latest surge in wealth, with seven of those above the $100 billion mark deriving their fortunes from technology companies. Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been among the biggest recipients of that rally and now has a record net worth of $212.1 billion.

Together, the nine members of the club — along with Ellison — have added about $245 billion to their fortunes since the start of the year and are now collectively worth $1.36 trillion. In addition to being mostly technology chiefs, the group is also largely American, with French luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault the only exception.