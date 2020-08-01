States use COVID-19 relief dollars to hold down business taxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Governors and lawmakers in at least eight states, including Nebraska, have used millions of federal coronavirus relief dollars to protect businesses from tax increases as unemployment skyrockets.

They’re pushing relief dollars into unemployment insurance trust funds, which are funded by business taxes and pay out benefits to laid-off workers. If the funds start to run out of money — as they now are in many states — state and federal law triggers tax increases to replenish the accounts.

Many Republicans and business groups say avoiding business tax increases during a recession is a no-brainer. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, wants to spend $687 million — more than half the money the state received in March — on unemployment insurance, for instance.

But some Democrats and unemployment insurance experts say the money could be better spent on direct assistance to workers and local governments, such as money for rental assistance and food banks, rather than on preventing minor tax increases that won’t kick in until next year or 2022.

“I think it’s bad policy,” West Virginia state Del. Mick Bates, a Democrat, said of Justice’s plan, “and doesn’t address what Congress wanted us to address, which is the needs we have today.”