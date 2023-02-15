State Wrestling Championships
At CHI Health Center Omaha
Thursday
9:30 a.m., Classes A, D: first round, quarterfinals
3 p.m., Classes B, C and girls: first round, quarterfinals
Friday
9 a.m., Classes A, D: first- and second-round consolations
Noon, Classes B, C and girls: first- and second-round consolations
6:30 p.m., all classes boys and girls: semifinals, third-round consolations
Saturday
9 a.m., all classes boys and girls: consolation semifinals, third- and fifth-place matches
3 p.m., all classes boys and girls: championship finals