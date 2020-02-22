State wrestling: Final day updates from CHI Health Center Omaha
State wrestling: Final day updates from CHI Health Center Omaha

Raymond Central’s Logan Bryce (top) wrestles Ord’s Colton Rowse in the Class C 132-pound semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

It's the third day of competition at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. The emotions are running high, and in several directions. Finally, it's time for wrestlers across the state to punctuate impressive seasons or, in some cases, careers on the sport's biggest stage. 

8:30 a.m.: All classes consolation semifinals.

Follows: All classes third- and fifth-place matches.

2:00 p.m.: All classes final matches. 

BRACKETS/RESULTS: Class A | Class B | Class C | Class D

FRIDAY'S PHOTOS: All classes

A: 'That was a very rewarding night': Lincoln East is perfect on Friday night; has four finalists

A: Record crowds come to Omaha; Millard South leads team race

D: Rule change allows Class D teams to send two to the medal stand in same weight class

C: Raymond Central goes 3-for-3 in semifinals, brushes off 'disappointing' duals performance

B: 'Completely mental' change has Seward's Martin taking center stage Saturday

B: After busting a perfect record, Beatrice's Reinke seeks a perfect state run

C and D: Milford's Schluckebier, Scdoris look to make history Saturday

A: In one year, Lincoln East's Smith leaps from JV to No. 1-ranked in state.

A: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

A: Third time is charm for Zegers, edging Connor in final minute of quarterfinal.

B: Canoyer 'feels great' after injury break, dominating again at state tournament.

B: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

C: Win or lose, Zoucha brothers have each other's back on the wrestling mat.

C: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

State wrestling area tracker: How are area wrestlers faring at the state tournament?

D: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

Returning state medalists

Class-by-class breakdowns

