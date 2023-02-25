The Concordia men's basketball team's run in the Great Plains Athletic Conference came to a close in a 95-77 semifinals loss to Jamestown on Saturday in North Dakota.

Noah Schutte scored 21 points for Concordia, but the Bulldogs couldn't slow Jamestown, which shot 53% from the field and got 33 points from Mason Walters, who made 13 of 15 shots.

Briar Cliff women 66, Concordia 57: The Bulldogs struggled shooting — 31.7% overall — in a loss in the GPAC semifinals. Abby Krieser scored 12 points for Concordia. Kennedy Benne scored 18 to lead Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.

Denver men 72, Omaha 61: Tevin Smith scored 18 points to lead the Pioneers past the Mavericks in Denver. Marquel Sutton scored 13 to lead Omaha.

Omaha women 83, Denver 73: The Mavericks used a third-quarter surge to win. Down by one point at halftime, Omaha outscored the Pioneers 26-15 in the third and held on from there. Grace Cave and Elena Pilakouta both scored 18 points for Omaha.