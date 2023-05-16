Alex Draper fell a double short of hitting for the cycle as Platteview dispatched Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian 12-1 in a Class C state baseball elimination game Tuesday at Omaha Westside.

Draper struck a bases-clearing triple in the second inning to give Platteview a 4-0 lead. He then ended the game by run rule with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. He finished with seven RBIs.

Afforded a big lead, Platteview starter Austin Krenzer was able to challenge hitters, as only one of his 10 outs recorded came on a strikeout.

Platteview (15-11) will take on Malcolm at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will need to defeat the Clippers twice to reach the championship. Concordia/BT/OC finishes 11-15.

Wayne 8, Central City 7: The Blue Devils 7-2 as the other Class C elimination game headed to its last inning. That's when Wayne snapped to life.

Wayne scored six runs in the top of the seventh and held off Central City to earn a most improbable win at Omaha Westside.

With one out and a runner on second base, the Blue Devils strung together seven consecutive base runners, and Kaden Keller had the decisive hit, a two-run single.

Perhaps even more remarkable than the comeback is that Wayne won with only five total hits, as it made generated of its rally from walks, errors and passed balls.

Aiden Liston preserved the win with a 1-2-3 seventh, notching the save. He pitched in relief of Kaleb Moormeier, who lasted 4 1/3 innings.

With the win, the Blue Devils (15-8) march on play Omaha Roncalli at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

