Alex Draper fell a double short of hitting for the cycle as Platteview dispatched Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian 12-1 in a Class C state baseball elimination game Tuesday at Omaha Westside.

Draper struck a bases-clearing triple in the second inning to give Platteview a 4-0 lead. He then ended the game by run rule with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. He finished with seven RBIs.

Afforded a big lead, Platteview starter Austin Krenzer was able to challenge hitters, as only one of his 10 outs recorded came on a strikeout.

Platteview (15-11) will take on Malcolm at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will need to defeat the Clippers twice to reach the championship. Concordia/BT/OC finishes 11-15.

› Check back for updates to this story

Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament