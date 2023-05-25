1 On this date in 2014,Josh Beckett of the Dodgers recorded the first no-hitter of the year by blanking the Phillies, 6-0. It was the first no-hitter by a Dodgers pitcher since Hideo Nomo pitched one in 1996, and the first nine-inning no-hitter by an opposing pitcher in Philadelphia since Bill Stoneman of the Montreal Expos back in 1969.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The student told investigators that he was instructed to stop speaking about 23-year-old Lillie Bowman's relationship with the student athlete…
"We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store in Lincoln at 4808 O St. on June 15," Matt Blanchette, a CVS spokesman, said in an email.
Lillie Bowman, a 23-year-old English teacher at Norris High School, was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, the sherif…
Wes Shirley, a Spectrum spokesman, said customers in Lincoln were experiencing a service outage due to fiber cable that was cut by a third par…
Not many 300-pound linemen can do the splits. Jason Maciejczak is one of them, and the incoming Husker is hoping his athleticism will lead to …