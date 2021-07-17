Startup investment poised to break records in 2021, report says

Right now, he said, companies "have the flexibility to say 'I'll go public when I want to go public,' as opposed to, 'I need to go public, because that's the only way I can raise lots of money.'"

Perhaps a sign of how popular venture has become: Hedge funds and mutual funds, which typically focus on investing in public companies, are now also investing in startups at record rates.

That may be a sign that the market is nearing the top of an investment cycle, and may be cause for concern, said Steven Kaplan, a professor who researches venture capital and entrepreneurial finance at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. "In these sorts of times, tourists show up, and at some point, the tourists go home."

Kaplan said this recent surge, with technology being adopted at extraordinary rates during the pandemic, may be similar to the investment cycle during the late 1990s when companies raced to use the internet. He said venture investments did exceptionally well in 1997 and 1998, and then did poorly in 1999 and 2000, when the internet bubble burst.

"What you don't know is, are we in 1997, or are we in 2000," said Kaplan.

