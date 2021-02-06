Stars coming out for Super Bowl ads

Scotts Miracle-Gro is betting that John Travolta and Martha Stewart can make its first Super Bowl commercial as much of a hit as the company has been with gardeners in recent years.

The 45-second ad that will run in the second quarter of Sunday's game is all about the fun things people do in their yards, whether it is gardening, lawn work, barbequing, working out, relaxing, or, in the case of Travolta and his daughter, Ella, making a dance video.

“Our investment in marketing continues to be a focus area as we strengthen our relationship with gardeners,” Jim Hagedorn, the company's chairman and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday when the company announced a surprise first-quarter profit. “Our year-round commitment to driving the conversation with consumers will include our first commercial specially produced for the Super Bowl. ... That kind of reach, coupled with our data-driven and highly targeted approach to social media, is key in our efforts to retain the millions of new consumers who have entered our category over the past year.”

Other advertising highlights include General Motors, whose Super Bowl ad will star comedian and actor Will Ferrell touting the automaker's move toward an all-electric future.