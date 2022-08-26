This kitty loves chin scratches! Meet Starlight. This cutie is looking for her forever home that will spoil her forever!... View on PetFinder
Starlight
Related to this story
Most Popular
During his opening statement Sunday, Frost sandwiched his clarification regarding #PukeGate in between discussing the Ireland trip and the recently announced team captains.
Authorities responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to a business near 48th and R streets after a passerby noticed the man laying on top of the roof.
Change is inevitable in college football, but this feels different than your standard switcheroo, writes Amie Just.
"I think every indication shows that he is a predator to the public," Nemaha County prosecutors said before a district judge sentenced a former Lincoln sportswriter to prison.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, both of Los Angeles, after a rural Winside resident reported them on their property.
After having consensual sex with a woman early Saturday morning, an 18-year-old Lincoln man is accused of leaving his date's room and sexually assaulting her roommate, police said.
The host of "Drive Time Lincoln" stood by the since-deleted post he made on the Nebraska GOP's Twitter account, calling it "political strategy and gamesmanship."
The behind-the-scenes efforts of getting the Huskers to Ireland has been a logistical challenge of herculean proportions. Here's how they did it.
Judge Kevin McManaman sided with the city on its motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Erin Spilker, who was a 20-year veteran of LPD when she resigned this year.
Police began investigating the 36-year-old after his accuser's told authorities the teen was "possibly pregnant" from a sexual relationship with him.