Starbucks gets cold reception after demanding rent breaks from landlords

The Starbucks drive-thru off 75th Street Southeast in Everett is sometimes so backed up that the line of cars stretches out onto the nearby arterial of Evergreen Way, neighbors say.

“I got my letter and about fell off the chair,” said landlord Jerry Goodman. The space seemed to be performing well, and he wasn’t sure why it needed rent relief.

But just a few miles south of the bustling drive-thru in Goodman’s building, the picture is much different at the two Starbucks locations in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall. Those stores have been closed on and off since late March, due first to the statewide stay-at-home order and later because of slow foot traffic, employees said.

Starbucks’ letter to landlords suggests the company is anticipating a longer recovery than some economists initially predicted. The chain’s 12-month ask took some by surprise — other companies have asked for shorter periods of rent deferral.

Starbucks’ quarterly earnings fell by half from 2019, to $328.4 million, it reported on April 28. On an earnings call with analysts, executives said the company anticipates even greater financial hits as the year progresses.