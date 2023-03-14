Piper Hayes, (pink) leads dancers through a short course called 'Time for Heelz,' as part of the American College Dance Association North-Central Conference on Tuesday at UNL's Temple Building. More than 330 people from 22 universities registered to attend the conference hosted by UNL. The conference included classes, feedback, presentations and meetings, along with the four adjudication concerts. The American College Dance Association supports dance in higher education through regional conferences like the one hosted by UNL.