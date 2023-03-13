SCOOTIN' ALONG

Laikyn Hicks, 5, skates down a slope next to her siblings (from left) Mason Hicks, 3, and Evalyn Hicks, 9, on Monday at Tierra Skatepark. Lincoln students are on spring break this week. After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are expected to reach 64 degrees by Wednesday before a storm system moves into the area Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing chances of rain and snow.