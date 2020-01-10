St. Paul UMC hires director of music and worship arts

St. Paul United Methodist Church, at 12th and M streets in downtown Lincoln, has hired Paul Robinson as its director of music and worship arts. Robinson began his new position Jan. 6.
A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music in New York City (vocal performance), Robinson took a six-year detour managing health clubs in Southern California and running a personal training studio in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri before being drawn back to his musical roots. During his time in St. Louis, he frequently performed with the St. Louis Symphony, the Bach Society of St. Louis and Union Avenue Opera.
In 2013, Robinson felt called to the music ministry and shortly thereafter, he and his family were on their way to First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, South Dakota. He directed the Chancel Choir and Praise Team and served as the organist for Sunday services.
An avid composer, Robinson's choral and instrumental pieces are regularly presented as a part worship. He has recently been engaged as a featured soloist or directed performances with the Dakota Choral Union, Black Hills Community Theater, Black Hills Playhouse and Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.
He is married to Martha, and they have two daughters – Emsley and Astoria.
Robinson succeeds Dr. William Wyman, who led St. Paul’s choral music program for 41 years. Wyman, an internationally recognized choral leader, recently retired from St. Paul and his position as director of choral activities at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
St. Paul UMC's ensembles include contemporary and chancel choirs, small groups, handbell choirs and children’s choirs. The church hosts a First Friday Concert Series featuring local, regional and national musical ensembles. For more information, see saintpaulumc.org.