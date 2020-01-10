St. Paul UMC hires director of music and worship arts

St. Paul United Methodist Church, at 12th and M streets in downtown Lincoln, has hired Paul Robinson as its director of music and worship arts. Robinson began his new position Jan. 6.

A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music in New York City (vocal performance), Robinson took a six-year detour managing health clubs in Southern California and running a personal training studio in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri before being drawn back to his musical roots. During his time in St. Louis, he frequently performed with the St. Louis Symphony, the Bach Society of St. Louis and Union Avenue Opera.

In 2013, Robinson felt called to the music ministry and shortly thereafter, he and his family were on their way to First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, South Dakota. He directed the Chancel Choir and Praise Team and served as the organist for Sunday services.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

An avid composer, Robinson's choral and instrumental pieces are regularly presented as a part worship. He has recently been engaged as a featured soloist or directed performances with the Dakota Choral Union, Black Hills Community Theater, Black Hills Playhouse and Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.

He is married to Martha, and they have two daughters – Emsley and Astoria.