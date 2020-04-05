You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska transfer Leigha Brown plans to stay in Big Ten Conference
View Comments
topical
HUSKER WOMEN'S HOOPS

Nebraska transfer Leigha Brown plans to stay in Big Ten Conference

{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.22

Nebraska's Leigha Brown (32) is defended by Illinois' Ali Andrews during the first half of a game in February at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Leigha Brown has made plans to continue her college basketball career playing for Michigan.

Brown told Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams on Thursday that she would be leaving the Huskers after finishing her sophomore season with Nebraska last month.

Then on Sunday evening Brown announced on her social media account that she will transfer to Michigan. It wasn’t immediately known if Brown will have to sit out next season due to her decision to transfer.

Brown, from Auburn, Indiana, played for the Huskers for two seasons. Despite not being a starter this season, she led the Huskers in scoring at 14.4 points per game. She was named the Big Ten sixth player of the year by the conference coaches following the conclusion of the 2020 league regular season.

Michigan finished the season with a 21-11 record, and was projected to make the NCAA Tournament before the season was canceled.

— Brent C. Wagner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News