OGALLALA 72, OMAHA CONCORDIA 63
|Omaha Concordia
|14
|20
|15
|14
|--
|63
|Ogallala
|17
|10
|25
|20
|--
|72
Omaha Concordia--Wilson 21, McCafferty 14, Thrasher 11, Kulus 8, Sunde 5, Schneider 2, Shepherd 2.
Ogallala--Caskey 26, Rezac 20, Gager 15, S. Smith 6, R. Smith 5.
CEDAR CATHOLIC 57, TRI COUNTY 48
|Tri County
|11
|11
|13
|13
|--
|48
|Cedar Catholic
|14
|15
|13
|15
|--
|57
Tri County--C. Siems 22, Janssen 10, D. Siems 8, Ca. Bales 5, Sasse 3.
Cedar Catholic--Becker 23, Bernecker 18, Jones 10, Baller 6.
DUNDY COUNTY-STRATTON 67, MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER 59
|Dundy County-Stratton
|7
|17
|26
|17
|--
|67
|Maywood-Hayes Center
|13
|9
|17
|20
|--
|59
Dundy County-Stratton--Kerchal 26, Al. Englot 18, Latta 10, Horner 8, An. Englot 4, Noffsinger 1.
Maywood-Hayes Center--Farr 15, Ingison 13, Cox 11, Kramer 11, Sellers 5, Patel 4.
S-E-M 62, SHELTON 60
|S-E-M
|13
|13
|18
|18
|--
|62
|Shelton
|10
|19
|21
|10
|--
|60
S-E-M--Rosentreader 27, K. Eggleston 14, N. Eggleston 6, Line 5, Rohde 3, Schroeder 3, Arbuthnot 2, Guthard 2.
Shelton--Bombeck 22, Myers 10, Simmons 10, Cheney 8, Gillming 6, Roe 4.