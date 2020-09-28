Sock takes out fellow American Opelka in French Open first round; faces Thiem next

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cool weather conditions in Paris and the slow red clay courts at Roland Garros seem to be suiting Jack Sock’s tennis game.

After winning three qualifying matches last week to reach the men’s singles main draw, the Lincoln native defeated fellow American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the French Open Monday.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka, one of the U.S.’s bright young stars with a No. 36 world ranking at the age of 23, held an advantage in both service aces (16-3) and winners (39-28), but Sock was too steady off the ground as Opelka had 33 unforced errors to just 19 for Sock.

The slower surface neutralized Opelka’s big serve and Sock took advantage by breaking his opponent five times in the three-set sweep.

Sock, who missed the French Open last year because of injury, won his first singles match there since reaching the third round in 2016. His best finish at the French Open is the fourth round in 2015 when he lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets.

The 28-year-old Sock, who is currently ranked No. 310, faces reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria in the second round Wednesday. Thiem, the French Open runner-up the last two years, owns a 3-1 career advantage over Sock. This will be their first meeting on clay.

Sock is playing doubles with Canadian Vasek Pospisil, the duo that won the 2014 Wimbledon crown. They play Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Rohan Bopanna of India in the first round.

