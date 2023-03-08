GRETNA 60, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 53
Lincoln Southeast--Dak 17, Moore 13, Bradford 6, Shumaker 6, Voss 6, Hilkemann 5.
Gretna--Pokorski 24, Rozelle 10, Wilcoxson 10, Wilkins 9, Cook 4, T. Smolinski 3.
MILLARD NORTH 81, ELKHORN SOUTH 70
Elkhorn South--Noonan 37, Werner 12, Stone 8, Moeller-Swan 6, Schwarz 3, Hornbacher 2, Musil 2.
Millard North--Gaeth 18, Mosser 18, Martin 12, Rollins 10, Williams 10, Monie 9, Davis 2, Piatkowski 2.
BELLEVUE WEST 68, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 46
Lincoln North Star--Houston 2, Gatwech 2, W. Schafer 3, Sandlin'el 26, Rang 2, Clemmons 11.
Bellevue West--Arop 2, McMorris 10, Poulicek 5, Turner 7, Jackson 19, Stueve 2, Dotzler 21, Garcia 2.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 84, LINCOLN EAST 54
Omaha Westside--Loftin 10, Benning 8, Stubblefield 20, Mitchell 9, Crawford 8, Evans 2, Brown 9, Anderson 4, Odvody 10, Barfield 2, Geddings 2.
Lincoln East--Melessa 7, Hamilton 1, Townsley 9, Toomey 2, Johnson 2, Tempelmeyer 13, Mick 20.
OGALLALA 67, CENTRAL CITY 46
Central City--Kearney 18, Zikmund 14, Gragg 5, De. Pfeifer 5, Heins 2, Brown 1, Dy. Pfeifer 1.
Ogallala--Gager 22, Caskey 18, McClure 10, Rezac 9, R. Smith 4, S. Smith 4.
OMAHA CONCORDIA 53, PIERCE 45
Omaha Concordia--McCafferty 18, Wilson 10, Thrasher 9, Shepherd 5, Sunde 11.
Pierce--Anderson 4, Brahmer 18, Watts 3, Scholting 20.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 52, SIDNEY 28
Sidney--Dillehay 13, Doty 12, Kaiser 2, Dowse 1.
Ashland-Greenwood--B. Kissinger 16, Jacobsen 12, Konzem 11, Thies 4, Bridges 3, Carey 2, Carson 2, Zimmerman 2.
AUBURN 47, WAHOO 44
Auburn--Ligouri 10, M. Binder 13, Boden 1, Royal 8, Lavigne 2, C. Leslie 13.
Wahoo--Glock 16, Hancock 6, Nelson 3, Grandgenett 3, T. Simon 7, Kasischke 4, A. Simon 5.
JOHNSON-BROCK 56, HOWELLS-DODGE 26
Howells-Dodge--Brester 9, A. Dominguez 4, O. Dominguez 3, Fiala 3, Lange 2, Luther 2, Meyer 2, Nelson 1.
Johnson-Brock--Koehler 13, Cam. Dalinghaus 11, Pelican 10, Cas. Dalinghaus 7, L. Behrends 5, Parriott 5, Buchmeier 3, J. Behrends 1, VanWinkle 1.
MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER 72, ANSLEY-LITCHFIELD 35
Ansley-Litchfield--Rohde 13, L. Bailey 7, Heapy 5, R. Bailey 4, Loy 4, Behmerwohld 2.
Maywood-Hayes Center--Kramer 28, Ingison 15, Cox 7, Farr 7, Patel 6, Sellers 5, Anders 2, Gerlach 2.
NORTH PLATTE ST. PAT'S 48, MEAD 37
Mead--Hebenstreit 23, La Croix 6, Carritt 3, Zwiener 3, Lee 2.
North Platte St. Pat's--Erickson 28, Troshynski 7, Moats 6, Brosius 4, Branch 3.
DUNDY COUNTY-STRATTON 63, ELM CREEK 55, 2OT
Dundy County-Stratton--Kerchal 18, Al. Englot 15, An. Englot 13, Latta 10, Horner 3, Bybee 2, Noffsinger 2.
Elm Creek--Erickson 21, Quintana 7, Watkins 7, Hubbard 6, Sindt 6, Knapp 4, Brumels 2, Oberg 2.