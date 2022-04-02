Without suspended Wahlin, Stars falter against Sioux City

Lincoln lost its Energizer Bunny in Lucas Wahlin for Saturday's contest against the Sioux City Musketeers, and the Stars' puck luck was nowhere to be found in a 5-1 loss to Sioux City at the Ice Box.

Wahlin, a 25-goal scorer for the Stars, was suspended after Friday's 7-4 loss to the Musketeers in Sioux City, Iowa, for cross-checking.

“The reality of it is, it's not a depth issue, it's what Lucas does for our club,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “He's an energizer on the bench. He's a leader, he's vocal, he's a guy that is going to create energy on the ice, on the bench and in the locker room.

“When you lose that, you lose that fire starter. (Wahlin) doesn't wear a letter for our team, but he's as much of a captain as the other three guys that do.”

Sioux City scored goals on two power plays and a short-handed goal, while adding two empty-net goals, while the Stars hit the post multiple times or missed wide-open nets throughout 60 minutes of play.

Doug Grimes finally buried one for the Stars with just under three minutes to play to break Musketeer goalie Alex Tracy's shutout.

“They capitalized on a power play, they capitalized on another power play; we hit a post, we hit another post and it could have easily been 2-2,” Russo said. “We didn't do a whole lot 5-on-5 offensively. They did a good job keeping us outside the dots (and) they did a good job limiting our second and third chances.

Sioux City is now six points ahead of the Stars for second place in the USHL Western Conference standings.

Lincoln has seven regular-season games left with three remaining at the Ice Box, including Sunday's 3 p.m. contest against the Tri-City Storm.

