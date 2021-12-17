With his dad in the stands, Stars goaltender a big winner in first USHL start

The Lincoln Stars have had a two-headed monster in net through 21 games of the season in Kaidan Mbereko and Cameron Whitehead.
On Friday, a third head emerged as Jackson Baker had his moment to shine in a 19-save performance in his first USHL start in the Stars' 7-1 victory over Sioux Falls at the Ice Box.
Mbereko and Whitehead had combined to give Lincoln a 12-7-2 record entering Friday. Mbereko is currently with Team USA for the World Juniors, while Whitehead is nursing an injury and should be back after the holiday break.
“(Mbereko) is the reason we have been in every game since Cameron got hurt,” Lincoln coach Rocky Russo told the Journal Star on Tuesday. “Not only are we playing without Cameron, we are playing without (Noah) Laba and (Aidan) Thompson and Jo Lemay and Carter Schade at times. We have been very short-handed, and Kaidan has single-handedly kept us in games. He's won us a game or two, I believe. … We have two stud goaltenders with him and Cameron Whitehead every time they step into the crease.”
But it was Baker who had his time Friday, stopping 10-of-11 Sioux Falls shots in the first period.
“(Baker) got tested early, right? But he made a couple big saves for us,” Russo said. “He was up to the task. We have confidence in Jackson, but that's a big moment for any goalie. Not just Jackson Baker, but any goalie, period.”
Dalton Norris and Mason Marcellus provided an early cushion for Baker, serving primarily as the Stars' third goalie for most of the season. Norris scored twice, including on the power play in the opening period, while Marcellus potted back-to-back goals that gave Lincoln a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. Both Norris and Marcellus finished the night with two goals.
“(The team) definitely battled hard for me and the rest of the guys,” Baker said. “It definitely wouldn't have happened without them. I'm glad they worked so hard to get this whole team win. It was a great team win and great effort by everyone.”
And after giving up a first-period goal as Sioux Falls tied the game 1-1 before Marcellus scored on Lincoln's second power play and a breakaway goal, the net-minder from Hermosa Beach, California, settled in over the next 40 minutes.
“The second period was pretty slow, and then it started to ramp up in the third period,” Baker said. “The whole second period I'm just visualizing and telling myself things. Staying active and keeping my body warm even when they are not in my zone.”
Baker earned the game's first Star selection, and had a special victory lap as he took in the crowd around the rink.
“It was just electric,” Jackson said. “Hopefully there is more to come and more wins to be had … tonight was just amazing. I got to see my dad in the stands, too, as I was coming around. This one he made sure he was here for.”
Lincoln hits the road Saturday to face the Stampede at 7 p.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.