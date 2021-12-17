With his dad in the stands, Stars goaltender a big winner in first USHL start

Dalton Norris and Mason Marcellus provided an early cushion for Baker, serving primarily as the Stars' third goalie for most of the season. Norris scored twice, including on the power play in the opening period, while Marcellus potted back-to-back goals that gave Lincoln a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. Both Norris and Marcellus finished the night with two goals.

“(The team) definitely battled hard for me and the rest of the guys,” Baker said. “It definitely wouldn't have happened without them. I'm glad they worked so hard to get this whole team win. It was a great team win and great effort by everyone.”

And after giving up a first-period goal as Sioux Falls tied the game 1-1 before Marcellus scored on Lincoln's second power play and a breakaway goal, the net-minder from Hermosa Beach, California, settled in over the next 40 minutes.

“The second period was pretty slow, and then it started to ramp up in the third period,” Baker said. “The whole second period I'm just visualizing and telling myself things. Staying active and keeping my body warm even when they are not in my zone.”

Baker earned the game's first Star selection, and had a special victory lap as he took in the crowd around the rink.