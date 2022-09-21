Why the Lincoln Stars think a later start to practice will spark success this season

The Lincoln Stars have taken a calm approach in preparing for their upcoming 62-game schedule.

Lincoln started practice nearly a week later than everyone else in the United States Hockey League.

Stars coach Rocky Russo said the decision to start later was intended to ease the adjustment for players acclimating to junior hockey.

“It was a decision by our staff and our ownership group,” Russo said. “It's a long season and you might be a little bit behind in the short term with five or six practices that aren't there right away. But long-term, it gives guys a little extra time to be home with their families. They get to extend their offseason a little bit.

“This junior hockey is a grind. You start in September and you go until May. At the end of the day, five extra days at the beginning of the season isn't going to make or break your team. We felt the opportunity for the guys to spend extra time with their families was more important.”

Lincoln, which made the USHL playoffs last season, has been patient naming team captains.

With 14 returning players, including Antonio Fernandez and Henry Nelson, who are out with injury, Russo wants the right guys in place to lead the team.

“We are going to continue to be patient for a little while longer,” Russo said. “I'm not in any rush to have them by the time we get to Pittsburgh (for the opening weekend). I want to make sure we are making the right choices with those guys.

“Again, it's tough. Henry (Nelson) is out until December, Antonio (Fernandez) is out probably another month. Those guys are potential leaders, and we certainly have some veteran guys that are back that have leadership qualities.

"There are some new guys that have junior experience that joined us this year that have shown some ability to be leaders as well," the coach said. "I don't want to jump the gun with that decision. I think we can lead by committee now until we figure out who is actually going to wear those letters.”

The Stars have 14 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goalies to start the season.

Lincoln returnees include forwards Doug Grimes, Keaton Peters, Patrick Raftery, Dashel Oliver, Brennan Ali, Jack Larrigan, Tanner Ludtke and Wyatt Olson. Carter Davis, Fernandez, Nelson and Marian Mosko return on the blue line.

Returning goalie Cameron Whitehead returns after being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Entry Draft.

“That was a very tough thing for him last year,” Russo said. “He was highly ranked, and was dealing with external pressure and distraction. For him to be able to put that behind him now and say 'OK, I've got my college commitment, I've been drafted and my only focus is to continue to get better,' is great. He's been awesome so far this year. His focus and maturity has really come along.”

The Stars face Cedar Rapids on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and Green Bay on Friday at 11 a.m in the Fall Classic in Pennsylvania.