Who scored? Who cares? Lincoln Stars get late goal to edge Tri-City

Lincoln Stars forward Cole Craft can laugh about it now after his team fought tooth and claw Saturday at the Ice Box.

The Stars scored the final two goals against Tri-City on "Tiger King" Night to avenge a 5-0 loss Friday to the Storm in Kearney with a 2-1 victory Saturday.

Craft missed a wide-open net late in the third period Saturday before deflecting a Clay Hanus shot that gave the Stars a 2-1 lead with 1:30 left in regulation. The goal was originally awarded to Hanus, which would have been his first USHL goal of the season.

“It's hockey, right? We are here to have fun,” Craft said of watching Hanus celebrate. “Having (Hanus) celebrate right away, not knowing I got a stick on it, it's kind of laughable now. … It's just good to pull that one out.”

Lincoln (7-10-1) scratched its way out of a first period that started with a Storm goal.

Cole O'Hara put Tri-City on the board 5:17 into regulation as the Storm was on a six-goal run over the course of the two games. Moments later, Stars co-captain Stanley Cooley received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross checking.