'We almost started too good': Lincoln pours on three first-period goals to down Waterloo in Game 1

The Lincoln Stars smelled blood in the water early with three first-period goals, which led to a 5-2 Game 1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks in the opening round of the USHL's Western Conference playoffs Monday at the Ice Box.

Lincoln outshot Waterloo 21-9 in the first period in the best-of-three game series, and got goals from Killian Kiecker-Olson, Lucas Wahlin and Henry Nelson.

“Well, we almost started too good,” Lincoln coach Rocky Russo said. “We get in this bad habit as a group now even through 63 games where if we jump out to a lead we have a hard time of staying focused. We kind of turn into a perimeter team because we think things are going to be easy.”

The Black Hawks answered in the second period with two goals, cutting the deficit to 3-1 1 minute, 4 seconds, into the frame before Lincoln's Mason Marcellus answered 11 seconds later to cushion the lead back to three.

“It was huge. We always talk about bounce-back shifts,” Marcellus said. “I was out there for the goal against but coach had faith in my line and it was good to get it back."

Kaiden Mbereko got the start and made 30 saves after missing the last few games due to injury.

“I wish I was a coach because I'd love to play every game,” Mbereko said. “It was great to be back and be with the boys and a teammate and not a spectator.”

Wahlin finished with two goals for Lincoln, including an empty-net goal at 19:59 in the third period to make the score 5-2.

Marcellus finished with three points, adding two assists, and Aidan Thompson, Lincoln's franchise-record holder in career assists, also finished with three points from three assists.

Waterloo, which has knocked the Stars out of the playoffs the last two times Lincoln has made the postseason, is expected to come out hungry Tuesday, Russo said.

“A wounded animal is always the most dangerous,” Russo said. “Anytime a team is down they are going to give you their best effort. We have a ton of respect for Waterloo and they are a great club. … We know their effort is going to be better than it was (Monday).

Lincoln gave Waterloo five power-play opportunities while Lincoln had four.

Waterloo and Lincoln meet again Tuesday at 6 p.m. If the Stars win Tuesday they take the series and move on to face the Sioux City Musketeers.

