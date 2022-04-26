Waterloo scores three times in first period to even series with Stars

A night after scoring three first-period goals, the Lincoln Stars gave up three in the first to Waterloo as the Black Hawks took a 3-2 victory in the second game of their USHL first-round playoff series Tuesday at the Ice Box.

Waterloo evened the series 1-1 despite getting outshot 37-18. Black Hawk goalie Emmett Croteau made 35 saves, including 15 in the third period.

Garrett Schifsky gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead just over six minutes into first period, but Yu Sato tied it for Lincoln less than 90 seconds later. Gleb Veremyev and Dalton Norris assisted on Sato's goal.

Gavin Lindberg put Waterloo back on top with an unassisted goal at 14:26, and Tucker Ness added the eventual game-winner just over a minute later.

Lucas Wahlin cut the Black Hawk lead to one at 16:57 of the third period, with assists from Luke Johnson and Norris, but Schifsky was able to deny Lincoln the equalizer.

The two teams return to the Ice Box at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the decisive third game.

