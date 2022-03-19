Wahlin powers Stars past Omaha for Lincoln's third straight win

Saturday: Lincoln 4, Omaha 1.
What went right: Lucas Wahlin scored two goals and had an assist as the Stars won in Omaha for their third straight victory. Wahlin put Lincoln up 1-0 late in the first period, then assisted on Mason Marcellus' goal just 30 seconds into the second. Wahlin's second goal gave Lincoln a 3-1 lead in the third period, and Griffin Jurecki added an empty-netter with just over two minutes left to play. Kaiden Mbereko made 35 saves in goal. The Stars are now in third place in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Lancers.
What went wrong: Alex Bump scored Omaha's only goal on a power play in the second period. The Stars went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Slap shots: With two assists Saturday, Aidan Thompson now has 19 points in his last eight games. … Dalton Norris' 16 power-play goals are one short of the Stars' record for a season.
Up next: The Stars host Sioux Falls on Friday at the Ice Box. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.