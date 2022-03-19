Wahlin powers Stars past Omaha for Lincoln's third straight win

What went right: Lucas Wahlin scored two goals and had an assist as the Stars won in Omaha for their third straight victory. Wahlin put Lincoln up 1-0 late in the first period, then assisted on Mason Marcellus' goal just 30 seconds into the second. Wahlin's second goal gave Lincoln a 3-1 lead in the third period, and Griffin Jurecki added an empty-netter with just over two minutes left to play. Kaiden Mbereko made 35 saves in goal. The Stars are now in third place in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the Lancers.