USHL votes unanimously to suspend season

The USHL season has been suspended immediately until further notice, the league announced Thursday.

USHL Board of Directors unanimously made the decision to suspend the season due to COVID-19 in the best interest of USHL athletes, fans, staff and officials.

“The first thing we are trying to do is protect our fans, staff and our players,” Lincoln Stars owner Ryan Schiff said. “We are following suite with what every other league is doing in suspending play indefinitely.

“We are going to take a deep breath, analyze the situation as a league board of governors (and) we are going to go from there. There is not much more we can do.”

The USHL is partnered with the NHL and USA Hockey, who both have made similar decisions to suspend seasons announced Thursday.

“We've been in constant contact with them over the last two or three days as things have really escalated,” Schiff said. “As difficult as decision as it appears on the surface from a financial perspective, logistics perspective and every perspective you can imagine in the end it was a fairly simple decision to make.

“We can't play these games. We can't put the fans at risk, we can't put the players at risk and we can't put the coaches or staff at risk. We need to take a breath here and see how badly this escalates and how out of control it gets before it's too late.”

All hockey activities including practice, workouts and meetings have also been suspended until farther notice. The Lincoln Stars were set to host the Madison Capitols Friday and Saturday at the Ice Box.

The USHL will continue to assess the situation and the direction of the rest of the season.

