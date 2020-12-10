USHL postpones Lincoln Stars' weekend games, says COVID-19 'minimum standards' were not met

Postponements continue to plague the Lincoln Stars — two games scheduled for this weekend were postponed.

The Stars planned to play Friday at Des Moines, Iowa, and Sunday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The USHL on Thursday afternoon announced league safety protocols and minimum standards were not met to play.

Both makeup games are to be announced at a later date.

Four games remain on the docket for the Stars in December.

The Stars' next scheduled game is Dec. 19 against the Sioux City Musketeers in Sioux City, Iowa, before hosting the Tri-City Storm at the Ice Box on Dec. 26. Lincoln then travels to Waterloo, Iowa (Dec. 28) and Kearney (Dec. 31) to close out the month.

With the numerous changes to the schedule, the Stars plan to release an updated home schedule soon.

