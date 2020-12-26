Unselfish empty-net goal caps convincing Lincoln Stars victory in home opener

Stanley Cooley had a nearly perfect opportunity for his first career USHL goal Saturday. Instead, he showed why he was named a Lincoln Stars captain.
The Stars defeated Tri-City 5-2 Saturday at the Ice Box in Lincoln's home-opening game of the USHL season, but it was that fifth goal that put the icing on the cake.
Cooley received the puck with nearly a minute to play and an empty net in front of him. He chose to pass to a wide-open Spencer Smith, who put the dagger into the Storm and helped Lincoln (2-4-1) to victory.
“That's why he is our captain,” Stars coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “His first year in the league he has adjusted like everybody has. But you know what? That's who's who is. He's a man through-and-through and cares about the guys next to him.”
Cooley said getting his first goal crossed his mind with the puck on his stick.
“I just tried to make the smart play,” he said. “I won't lie, when I saw the net was empty, getting my first (goal) crossed my mind, but I think that is what made our team good tonight. A bunch of guys being unselfish."
The co-captain was not the only Stars player to make an adjustment Saturday.
Lincoln lost three defensemen during a stretch of not playing any games. Fellow captain Tony Follmer served a league one-game suspension, Luke Mittelstadt went back to finish his high school season and NHL Draft pick Jake Boltmann enrolled at Notre Dame earlier this week.
“It's a five-man thing,” Zach Urdahl, who scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday, told the Journal Star earlier this week. “It's a five-man thing counting the (defense), six if you count the goalie in the D-zone.”
Jack Horbach helped Lincoln keep Tri-City 0-for-3 on the power play and keep the Storm offense at bay, but Michael credited a team effort for Saturday's victory.
“It was everybody, and it started on Monday with our process,” Michael said. “You are going to hear me say that a lot. I'm just warning everybody now, so I'll apologize now.
“Life is all about opportunity and what you do with it. I'm proud of every single guy and even the guys that weren't in our lineup. They played a huge role in helping us prepare.”
The allowed crowd of 25% capacity was a sellout of 1,053 fans.
The Stars hit the road again to face the Waterloo Blackhawks at 7 p.m. Monday in Waterloo, Iowa.