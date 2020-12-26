Unselfish empty-net goal caps convincing Lincoln Stars victory in home opener

Stanley Cooley had a nearly perfect opportunity for his first career USHL goal Saturday. Instead, he showed why he was named a Lincoln Stars captain.

The Stars defeated Tri-City 5-2 Saturday at the Ice Box in Lincoln's home-opening game of the USHL season, but it was that fifth goal that put the icing on the cake.

Cooley received the puck with nearly a minute to play and an empty net in front of him. He chose to pass to a wide-open Spencer Smith, who put the dagger into the Storm and helped Lincoln (2-4-1) to victory.

“That's why he is our captain,” Stars coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “His first year in the league he has adjusted like everybody has. But you know what? That's who's who is. He's a man through-and-through and cares about the guys next to him.”

Cooley said getting his first goal crossed his mind with the puck on his stick.

“I just tried to make the smart play,” he said. “I won't lie, when I saw the net was empty, getting my first (goal) crossed my mind, but I think that is what made our team good tonight. A bunch of guys being unselfish."

The co-captain was not the only Stars player to make an adjustment Saturday.