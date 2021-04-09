Tri-City spoils Stars' night, snaps Lincoln's Ice Box winning streak

The Lincoln Stars began with a piece of history Friday, but ended in defeat, snapping a five-game win streak at the Ice Box.

Yu Sato made the starting lineup as the Japanese national anthem was played before the game, but Tri-City spoiled the night with a 5-3 victory. Lincoln's eight-game point streak also came to an end. Sato is the first Japanese-born player to take the ice for the Stars.

“It was a great moment for the guys on the bench, but it was a great moment for Yu,” said Chris Michael, the Stars head coach and general manager. “I can't say enough about the kid. He's done everything I've asked him to do. All our import players this year, we'll play their national anthem in the final home games of the year as a tribute to them.”

It was not just the national anthem that gave Sato and the Ice Box a jolt. The Saitama native left the penalty box after serving a five-minute major, streaked across the ice on a breakaway and got the puck past Tri-City's Todd Scott to put Lincoln ahead 1-0 early in the first period.

Sato was not the only Star to find the penalty box. Lincoln was called for 15 infractions and 41 penalty minutes, allowing Tri-City to capitalize on three of the Storm's eight power-play chances. Tri-City held Lincoln to 0-for-4 on the power play.