Tri-City capitalizes on Lincoln's mistakes, wins 3-2 in overtime of regular-season finale

You hate to say it but Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Tri-City Storm was a meaningless game for both teams.

Despite the loss, Lincoln failed to capitalize on a cakewalk in the regular-season finale as Tri-City had 11 scratched players, including top goaltender Arsenii Sergeev.

“There is a lot of younger guys getting opportunities (Saturday),” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “Playing some bigger minutes than they generally do and get a glimpse of the future. We had a third power play out there that we really liked. We really tried to divvy up the ice evenly today. It's a challenge. We play the Waterloo Black Hawks on Monday. … We wanted to win tonight, no question about it. I know the guys are downstairs with their heads down, but the focus right now is the Waterloo Black Hawks.”

Lincoln (35-20-7) looked to run away early, outshooting the Storm 14-7 in the first period and a go-ahead goal from Doug Grimes, but Tri-City answered with just under five minutes left to play in the first frame.

The Storm found the back of the net 2:39 into period two on a shot that was initially ruled a no-goal. After a review, Tri-City was awarded a goal.

Tri-City continued to capitalize on Lincoln's mistakes, including scoring 10 seconds into overtime.

“They are a great team. No question about it,” Russo said. “They've done a great job building their roster for the last five years. Their affiliate list is deep. … They are good top to bottom.

“We saw we played really well against them (Friday), we were certainly in a position to win that game going into the third (period). (Saturday) It's tough. The game matters because it's on the schedule and we did everything we could to get the guys motivated and the guys did everything they could to get motivated. … I'm going to put this one behind me fast because our focus is playoff hockey.”

Killian Kiecker-Olson tied the game in the second period to make it 2-2 that stood until the end of regulation.

Lincoln begins its Clark Cup Playoff run Monday in a best-of-three-game series against the Waterloo Black Hawks with Wednesday slated as the if-necessary game. All three games are set for a 6 p.m. puck drop with Tom Osborne dropping the ceremonial puck Monday.

Playoff tickets during weekday games start at five dollars.

