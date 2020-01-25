Treloar reenacts famous goal, Stars take down Dubuque

It took Lincoln Stars head coach Cody Chupp a few seconds to realize what happened.
Travis Treloar said all season long he was going pull the "Michigan" goal made famous by Mike Legg in the 1996 NCAA Tournament. NHL player Andrei Svechnikov has done it this year for the Carolina Hurricanes. And 61 seconds into Lincoln's 4-2 victory over Dubuque on Saturday at the Ice Box, Treloar went behind the net, lifted the puck with his stick and tucked it underneath the cross bar to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.
“It happened so fast live it took me a second to realize what (Treloar) was doing,” Chupp said. “I've seen him try it a couple times in practice and for me there is no stress in that play. It's a really skilled guy using his skill. …
“I didn't probably realize what was happening in the moment because I never had that much skill to think about doing something like that. I remember it was Mike Legg, who did it way back in the day and we watched it on VHS and were like, 'How did he even think of this?'”
Treloar was not done, scoring his second of the game 9:10 into the first period.
It looked all too familiar for the Stars (17-14-4) after holding a 2-0 lead early Friday in a 6-3 loss to Sioux City at the Ice Box, but this time Lincoln answered the call.
You have free articles remaining.
Dubuque (23-9-1) cut into the lead late in the first to make it 2-1 and the Ice Box crowd 2,460 had that "not again" feeling.
“Obviously there are some demons when you have a game like we did (Friday),” Chupp said. “We talk a lot about the hockey Gods after it and it's no question tonight was a challenge. “(Dubuque) gets that one back and you start to think 'We have to keep going here and how do we do that?' It's a credit to our guys and their resiliency.”
Carter Schade scored his second of the season coming in the second period, and Dubuque turned to reigning USHL goaltender of the week Erik Portillo off the bench.
Portillo made 10 saves on 11 shots, but it was Zach Urdahl's shot Portillo faced early that gave the Stars that cushioned Lincoln's lead to 4-1.
The Stars had seven players scratched for Saturday's contest, including leading goal scorer Josh Groll, who was injured in Friday's contest. Groll had scored in three consecutive games for Lincoln.
“Our depth up front is something we've talked about all year long,” Chupp said. “It's a credit to the guys and the message before the game was 'We can look at this and can start to feel sorry for ourselves before the game even starts because we are playing a little bit shorthanded', but at the same time (Dubuque) is playing three-and-three (three games in three nights). Everything evens out and what I loved about our group tonight, not just the forwards but everybody is we worked and we worked in both directions.”
The Stars return to action with a road trip to Muskegon, Michigan Jan. 31 at 6 p..m.