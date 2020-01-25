Treloar reenacts famous goal, Stars take down Dubuque

It took Lincoln Stars head coach Cody Chupp a few seconds to realize what happened.

Travis Treloar said all season long he was going pull the "Michigan" goal made famous by Mike Legg in the 1996 NCAA Tournament. NHL player Andrei Svechnikov has done it this year for the Carolina Hurricanes. And 61 seconds into Lincoln's 4-2 victory over Dubuque on Saturday at the Ice Box, Treloar went behind the net, lifted the puck with his stick and tucked it underneath the cross bar to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

“It happened so fast live it took me a second to realize what (Treloar) was doing,” Chupp said. “I've seen him try it a couple times in practice and for me there is no stress in that play. It's a really skilled guy using his skill. …

“I didn't probably realize what was happening in the moment because I never had that much skill to think about doing something like that. I remember it was Mike Legg, who did it way back in the day and we watched it on VHS and were like, 'How did he even think of this?'”

Treloar was not done, scoring his second of the game 9:10 into the first period.

It looked all too familiar for the Stars (17-14-4) after holding a 2-0 lead early Friday in a 6-3 loss to Sioux City at the Ice Box, but this time Lincoln answered the call.

