FORWARDS
#5 Owen Michaels
Hometown: Detroit.
College: Uncommitted.
Favorite TV Show: "All American."
Note: C-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary report.
#6 Zach Urdahl
Hometown: Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
College: Wisconsin.
Favorite movie: "Home Alone."
Note: Played eight games as an affiliate with Lincoln in 2018-19, scoring three goals.
#9 Ty Glover
Hometown: London, Ontario.
College: Western Michigan.
Favorite other sport and athlete: Golf, Tiger Woods.
Note: First year in the USHL, recorded his first point in the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh on Sept. 27.
#10 Brad Morrissey
Hometown: Tignish, Prince Edward Island.
College: Maine.
Favorite Team: Anaheim Ducks.
Note: Played 33 games for Tri-City last season.
#12 Dominic James
Hometown: Plymouth, Michigan
College: Minnesota-Duluth.
Favorite player: Auston Matthews.
Note: Played youth hockey alongside Stars teammate Owen Michaels for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies.
#13 Ross Mitton
Hometown: Copiague, New York.
College: Northeastern.
Interest: Fishing.
Note: Finished with three goals and four assists in 23 games with the Stars after being traded from the Fargo Force.
#15 Christian Sarlo
Hometown: Lynbrook, New York,
College: Penn State.
Favorite TV Show: "Last Chance U."
Note: Joins Lincoln after playing 50 games for the Chicago Steel last season. Had 12 goals and 13 assists.
#17 Matt Miller
Hometown: Leo, Indiana.
College: Omaha.
Interest: Mountain biking.
Note: Scored 15 goals and added 13 assists for Sioux City in 2018-19.
#19 Travis Treloar
Hometown: Kalmar, Sweden.
College: Western Michigan.
Favorite soccer team: Arsenal.
Note: Spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Steel. Recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 59 games in the 2018-19 season.
#21 Spencer Smith
Hometown: St. Catherine’s, Ontario.
College: UMass Amherst
Favorite TV show: "Friends."
Note: Has appeared in four USHL games, including two with Lincoln in the 2019-20 season.
#23 Brock Bremer
Hometown: Forest Lake, Minnesota.
College: Omaha.
Favorite TV Show: "The Blacklist."
Note: Finished the 2018-19 season leading the Stars with 34 points. Spent half the year with Muskegon, playing 30 games.
#25 Josh Groll
Hometown: San Diego.
College: Michigan.
Favorite hobby: Surfing.
Note: Spent 2018-19 with the Chicago Steel, registering nine goals and nine assists. Currently leads Lincoln with two goals and two assists in three games.
You have free articles remaining.
#26 Josh Lopina
Hometown: Minooka, Illinois.
College: UMass Amherst.
Favorite TV Show: "That ’70s Show."
Note: Has averaged a point per game to begin the 2019-20 campaign with one goal and two assists.
#28 Matt Barbolini
Hometown: Williamsville, New York.
College: Uncommitted.
Favorite NFL team: Buffalo Bills
Note: Recorded 22 points with the Stars in his first USHL season.
DEFENSEMEN
#2 Tony Follmer
Hometown: O’Fallon, Missouri.
College: Uncommitted.
Favorite MLB team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Note: Played 42 games for the defending Clark Cup champions Sioux Falls Stampede in 2018-19.
#4 Jake Boltmann
College: Minnesota.
Hometown: Edina, Minnesota.
Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings.
Note: Played eight games for Central Illinois, and was selected by the Stars in the dispersal draft of the franchise.
#7 Jordan Power
Hometown: Ottawa.
College: Uncommitted.
Interest: Playing guitar.
Note: Played 58 games with the Stars last season, scoring three goals, and added 15 assists in his rookie year.
#8 Mikhail Gonchar
Hometown: Chelyabinsk, Russia.
College: Uncommitted.
Favorite soccer team: Manchester City.
Note: Played youth hockey for the Pittsburgh Elite Penguins.
#14 Dalton Norris
Hometown: Oxford, Michigan.
College: Uncommitted.
Favorite Movie: "Step Brothers."
Note: Played one game for the Team USA National Development Program in 2018-19.
#16 Caleb Price
Hometown: Hooksett, New Hampshire.
College: Arizona State.
Favorite movie: "Pulp Fiction."
Note: Has appeared in seven USHL games, five with Tri-City and one with Sioux Falls before joining Lincoln.
#20 Chase Pilawski
Hometown: Lutz, Florida.
College: Uncommitted.
Guilty pleasure: Taco Bell.
Note: Has played for five different USHL teams over the past five seasons.
#22 Jacob Bauer
Hometown: Detroit.
College: Western Michigan.
Favorite TV: NHL Network.
Note: A C-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary List.
GOALIES
#30 Ryan McInchak
Hometown: Trenton, Michigan.
College: Uncommitted.
Favorite artist: Kenny Chesney.
Note: Played 17 games for Muskegon in 2018-19, going 8-3-0 with a .904 save percentage.
#42 Jake Mucitelli
Hometown: Utica, New York.
College: Clarkson.
Favorite interest: Golf.
Note: Earned USHL goalie of the week Nov. 12 last season.