FORWARDS

OWEN MICHAELS.jpg

Owen Michaels

#5 Owen Michaels

Hometown: Detroit.

College: Uncommitted.

Favorite TV Show: "All American."

Note: C-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary report.

ZACH URDAHL.jpg

Zach Urdahl

#6 Zach Urdahl

Hometown: Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

College: Wisconsin.

Favorite movie: "Home Alone."

Note: Played eight games as an affiliate with Lincoln in 2018-19, scoring three goals.

TY GLOVER.jpg

Ty Glover

#9 Ty Glover

Hometown: London, Ontario.

College: Western Michigan.

Favorite other sport and athlete: Golf, Tiger Woods.

Note: First year in the USHL, recorded his first point in the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh on Sept. 27.

BRAD MORRISSEY.jpg

Brad Morrissey

#10 Brad Morrissey

Hometown: Tignish, Prince Edward Island.

College: Maine.

Favorite Team: Anaheim Ducks.

Note: Played 33 games for Tri-City last season.

DOMINIC JAMES.jpg

Dominic James

#12 Dominic James

Hometown: Plymouth, Michigan

College: Minnesota-Duluth.

Favorite player: Auston Matthews.

Note: Played youth hockey alongside Stars teammate Owen Michaels for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies.

ROSS MITTON.jpg

Ross Mitton

#13 Ross Mitton

Hometown: Copiague, New York.

College: Northeastern.

Interest: Fishing.

Note: Finished with three goals and four assists in 23 games with the Stars after being traded from the Fargo Force.

CHRISTIAN SARLO.jpg

Christian Sarlo

#15 Christian Sarlo

Hometown: Lynbrook, New York,

College: Penn State.

Favorite TV Show: "Last Chance U."

Note: Joins Lincoln after playing 50 games for the Chicago Steel last season. Had 12 goals and 13 assists.

MATT MILLER.jpg

Matt Miller

#17 Matt Miller

Hometown: Leo, Indiana.

College: Omaha.

Interest: Mountain biking.

Note: Scored 15 goals and added 13 assists for Sioux City in 2018-19.

TRAVIS TRELOAR.jpg

Travis Treloar

#19 Travis Treloar

Hometown: Kalmar, Sweden.

College: Western Michigan.

Favorite soccer team: Arsenal.

Note: Spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Steel. Recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 59 games in the 2018-19 season.

SPENCER SMITH.jpg

Spencer Smith

#21 Spencer Smith

Hometown: St. Catherine’s, Ontario.

College: UMass Amherst

Favorite TV show: "Friends."

Note: Has appeared in four USHL games, including two with Lincoln in the 2019-20 season.

BROCK BREMER.jpg

Brock Bremer

#23 Brock Bremer

Hometown: Forest Lake, Minnesota.

College: Omaha.

Favorite TV Show: "The Blacklist."

Note: Finished the 2018-19 season leading the Stars with 34 points. Spent half the year with Muskegon, playing 30 games.

JOSH GROLL.jpg

Josh Groll

#25 Josh Groll

Hometown: San Diego.

College: Michigan.

Favorite hobby: Surfing.

Note: Spent 2018-19 with the Chicago Steel, registering nine goals and nine assists. Currently leads Lincoln with two goals and two assists in three games.

JOSH LOPINA.jpg

Josh Lopina

#26 Josh Lopina

Hometown: Minooka, Illinois.

College: UMass Amherst.

Favorite TV Show: "That ’70s Show."

Note: Has averaged a point per game to begin the 2019-20 campaign with one goal and two assists.

MATT BARBOLINI.jpg

Matt Barbolini

#28 Matt Barbolini

Hometown: Williamsville, New York.

College: Uncommitted.

Favorite NFL team: Buffalo Bills

Note: Recorded 22 points with the Stars in his first USHL season.

DEFENSEMEN

TONY FOLLMER.jpg

Tony Follmer

#2 Tony Follmer

Hometown: O’Fallon, Missouri.

College: Uncommitted.

Favorite MLB team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Note: Played 42 games for the defending Clark Cup champions Sioux Falls Stampede in 2018-19.

JAKE BOLTMANN.jpg

Jake Boltmann

#4 Jake Boltmann

College: Minnesota.

Hometown: Edina, Minnesota.

Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings.

Note: Played eight games for Central Illinois, and was selected by the Stars in the dispersal draft of the franchise.

JORDAN POWER.jpg

Jordan Power

#7 Jordan Power

Hometown: Ottawa.

College: Uncommitted.

Interest: Playing guitar.

Note: Played 58 games with the Stars last season, scoring three goals, and added 15 assists in his rookie year.

MIKHAIL GONCHAR.jpg

Mikhail Gonchar

#8 Mikhail Gonchar

Hometown: Chelyabinsk, Russia.

College: Uncommitted.

Favorite soccer team: Manchester City.

Note: Played youth hockey for the Pittsburgh Elite Penguins.

DALTON NORRIS.jpg

Dalton Norris

#14 Dalton Norris

Hometown: Oxford, Michigan.

College: Uncommitted.

Favorite Movie: "Step Brothers."

Note: Played one game for the Team USA National Development Program in 2018-19.

Caleb Price

Price

#16 Caleb Price

Hometown: Hooksett, New Hampshire.

College: Arizona State.

Favorite movie: "Pulp Fiction."

Note: Has appeared in seven USHL games, five with Tri-City and one with Sioux Falls before joining Lincoln.

Chase Pilawski_Edited smile.jpg

#20 Chase Pilawski

Hometown: Lutz, Florida.

College: Uncommitted.

Guilty pleasure: Taco Bell.

Note: Has played for five different USHL teams over the past five seasons.

JACOB BAUER.jpg

Jacob Bauer

#22 Jacob Bauer

Hometown: Detroit.

College: Western Michigan.

Favorite TV: NHL Network.

Note: A C-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary List.

GOALIES

Ryan McInchak_Smile.jpg

Ryan McInchak

#30 Ryan McInchak

Hometown: Trenton, Michigan.

College: Uncommitted.

Favorite artist: Kenny Chesney.

Note: Played 17 games for Muskegon in 2018-19, going 8-3-0 with a .904 save percentage.

JAKE MUCITELLI.jpg

Jake Mucitelli

#42 Jake Mucitelli

Hometown: Utica, New York.

College: Clarkson.

Favorite interest: Golf.

Note: Earned USHL goalie of the week Nov. 12 last season.

