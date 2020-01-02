Thrown into the crease, Stars' McInchak shining during workload

A USHL six-game suspension to Lincoln Stars goaltender Jacob Mucitelli has turned into a golden opportunity for Ryan McInchak.
McInchak has since racked up nearly 300 minutes of ice time in the last five games. In that time, McInchak and the Stars have gone 2-3, including a two-game sweep over the Fargo Force and a season-high 45-save performance from the Trenton, Michigan, native on New Year's Eve against the Tri-City Storm in Kearney.
"It's just been about getting mentally prepared," McInchak said of the work load. "Christmas break really helped out with those days off and mentally resetting after break."
McInchak, who played the final 6 minutes, 9 seconds against the Waterloo Blackhawks following Mucitelli's game-misconduct on Dec. 7, did not have much time to prepare for his recent action.
Lincoln led 5-2 late, and in a matter of moment's McInchak was smiling with his teammates celebrating the final minutes of what would be an eventual 5-3 victory over the Western Conference's top team.
"That was really tough, and kind of crazy," McInchak said. "I just tried to do the best I could and we got a lot of momentum from (killing penalties). (Waterloo) had a lot of time in the zone and our penalty killers did a great job of killing those off."
Though the Mucitelli suspension has allowed McInchak to shine, it's posed a bigger problem around the league.
82 suspensions have been handed out by the USHL this season, with Mucitelli's being a league-high of six games. Of those 82 suspensions, at least three of the USHL's top scorers have found time off the ice.
Lincoln's Josh Groll and Christian Sarlo both faced suspensions while in the top 10 in scoring at the time. Youngstown's Trevor Kuntar, who is eighth in league scoring, received a recent suspension.
Mucitelli will be eligible to return Sunday, when the Stars travel to face the Lancers in Omaha, but on Friday when Lincoln hosts the Lancers, the crease will be McInchak's.
"(McInchak) has done exactly what we have asked him and needed from him," Chupp said. "Anytime you are working yourself through a rotation and you lose a guy, especially for six games, a lot of weight falls on the other guy.
"He's approached it as an opportunity for himself, and it really culminated from our previous game (a 6-3 loss to Tri-City), where he is getting shelled early.
"Really he is the only reason that game is close and a tie game going into the third period."
McInchak and the Stars host the Lancers Friday at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.