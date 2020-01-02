Thrown into the crease, Stars' McInchak shining during workload

A USHL six-game suspension to Lincoln Stars goaltender Jacob Mucitelli has turned into a golden opportunity for Ryan McInchak.

McInchak has since racked up nearly 300 minutes of ice time in the last five games. In that time, McInchak and the Stars have gone 2-3, including a two-game sweep over the Fargo Force and a season-high 45-save performance from the Trenton, Michigan, native on New Year's Eve against the Tri-City Storm in Kearney.

"It's just been about getting mentally prepared," McInchak said of the work load. "Christmas break really helped out with those days off and mentally resetting after break."

McInchak, who played the final 6 minutes, 9 seconds against the Waterloo Blackhawks following Mucitelli's game-misconduct on Dec. 7, did not have much time to prepare for his recent action.

Lincoln led 5-2 late, and in a matter of moment's McInchak was smiling with his teammates celebrating the final minutes of what would be an eventual 5-3 victory over the Western Conference's top team.

"That was really tough, and kind of crazy," McInchak said. "I just tried to do the best I could and we got a lot of momentum from (killing penalties). (Waterloo) had a lot of time in the zone and our penalty killers did a great job of killing those off."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}