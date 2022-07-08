Thompson's waiting game pays off with NHL Draft selection; 7 Stars picked

The former Lincoln Stars player watched his phone, hoping it would ring.

Aidan Thompson had established a relationship with the Chicago Blackhawks, and now Chicago was on the clock in the third round of the NHL Draft on Friday. But, his phone stayed silent.

But he saw his name flash across the TV screen.

Chicago selected Thompson 90th overall, the first of seven former, current or incoming Stars players to be selected in the draft.

“I was watching the draft and I thought that if I was going to get picked I'd get a phone call before I got picked from either the team or someone I knew that was there,” Thompson said. “The draft is a little bit delayed on TV than it is in person. I was watching and Chicago was on the clock. I didn't think I was going to get picked, but then I saw it on TV and heard my name. I was watching it with my dad and it was kind of a surreal moment.”

Thompson's selection marked the 12th consecutive year the Stars have had an NHL Draft selection.

“I was really excited to see Aidan go early,” Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. “All the guys that got selected today earned that opportunity. Aidan was someone I thought may get overlooked, but for myself and our staff I was so elated he was rewarded with that hard work.”

Former Stars player Noah Laba watched Thompson get drafted while in a Nutrition class at Colorado College. Then 21 picks later, Laba had to excuse himself from class with a phone call of his own — and it's an excuse a professor likely accepts. He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round.

“I was watching the draft online and also kind of paying attention to class,” Laba said. “I was just looking at my notes and I got a phone call. Obviously, I'm going to take it. I stepped outside the class and I took it. … Class was the last thing on my mind after the call. To be honest I didn't go back in and made the call to my parents and everyone who has helped me get to this point. I have a lot of other teammates in that class. She, my professor, knew and was supportive.”

Lincoln was not done — Cameron Whitehead was picked 17 slots later by Las Vegas.

Former Star Dominic James will join Thompson at the Blackhawks' development camp this weekend as a sixth-round selection by Chicago, while current Stars Jack Sparkes (6th round, Los Angeles), Brennan Ali (7th, Detroit) and Klavs Veinbergs (7th, Tampa Bay) rounded out the Stars selected.

Sparkes and Veinbergs were Lincoln's Phase II selections in 2022. Ali played nine games for the Stars last season.