Thompson, Wahlin have big nights as Stars win again

The Lincoln Stars are causing mayhem in March.

Aidan Thompson got his 100th career USHL point after recording five assists Saturday in the Stars 6-2 victory over Waterloo at the Ice Box, and Lucas Wahlin netted his second hat trick in consecutive nights as the Stars (31-16-5) won for the fifth straight game.

Wahlin scored his first USHL hat trick Friday in the Stars 7-2 win over Sioux Falls and is believed to be the first Star since Brandon Bochenski (2000-01) to have back-to-back hat tricks.

Thompson's milestone came 5:04 into the third period on Wahlin's second goal. He added two more assists in the third and is now at 102 career points.

“I don't think I even need to say it, the fans know it,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “(Thompson) is one of the best players I've ever had the opportunity to coach. His desire to get better is second to none. He's a great teammate, and sometimes he has so much expectation for them and he has that expectation for himself.”

Thompson is the 18th player in Stars history to reach 100 career points and has seven consecutive multi-point games.

“One hundred points, that's a team stat, I think, in my opinion,” Thompson said. “I couldn't do it without those guys, I just want to thank them. I couldn't do it without them.”

Luke Johnson began the Stars scoring frenzy, answering Waterloo's early power-play goal with a power-play goal of his own 7:19 into the first period.

Noah Laba added his fourth goal in two nights after his own hat-trick Friday before Wahlin went on his third-period frenzy with all three of his goals.

“Kind of shocked by everything that has been going on,” Wahlin said. “My linemates have really been helping me out, so I have to shout them out for sure. Hockey gods have been helping me out. I'm grateful for my opportunity and I've got to put it home.”

Lincoln turns around and faces Waterloo on the road in Waterloo, Iowa, at 3 p.m.

