Thompson stays hot, but Force still wins third straight against Stars

Aidan Thompson continues to be red hot for the Lincoln Stars, but it wasn't enough as the Fargo Force defeated the Stars for the third consecutive time Friday, winning 4-2 at the Ice Box.

Thompson has multiple points in his past five appearances, including a goal and an assist Friday.

“That's a young man that works,” Stars coach Rocky Russo said. “There is no secret there. It's no magic potion that Aidan Thompson has. He's working. … He goes and he goes and he goes.”

Thompson gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead in the second period on a Stars power play for his fourth goal of the season.

After the Force tied it in the second, Bret Link took a Stars bad bounce and cashed in to give Fargo a 3-2 lead midway through the final frame. Fargo later added an empty-net goal to make it 4-2.