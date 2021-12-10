Thompson stays hot, but Force still wins third straight against Stars

Aidan Thompson continues to be red hot for the Lincoln Stars, but it wasn't enough as the Fargo Force defeated the Stars for the third consecutive time Friday, winning 4-2 at the Ice Box.
Thompson has multiple points in his past five appearances, including a goal and an assist Friday.
“That's a young man that works,” Stars coach Rocky Russo said. “There is no secret there. It's no magic potion that Aidan Thompson has. He's working. … He goes and he goes and he goes.”
Thompson gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead in the second period on a Stars power play for his fourth goal of the season.
After the Force tied it in the second, Bret Link took a Stars bad bounce and cashed in to give Fargo a 3-2 lead midway through the final frame. Fargo later added an empty-net goal to make it 4-2.
“I just asked the guys, how many shifts can you remember where we truly buzzed around and ran around the offensive zone?” Russo said. “I counted two … outside of that, we were one-and-done, one-and-done, one-and-done. You know what that is? Lazy. Maybe there will be enough energy left in their legs tonight that I will get it out of them tomorrow morning and after that we will see if they want to play (Saturday) night.”
Lincoln took the first meeting 4-2 against the Force at Scheels Arena on Oct. 15, but the Force (7-11-3) have posted three of their seven wins this season against the Stars.
“Honestly, tonight I think we played really well,” Thompson said. “We had 40-plus shots. I think a couple of those shots go in on the power play, I think we win the game. I think we have the same game plan (Saturday) night. If we keep playing this way, we are bound to win.”
Lincoln and Fargo meet again Saturday at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.