The Stars defensemen are providing an offensive boost. Here's how they're doing it

Only four United States Hockey League defensemen have 10 or more goals this season. The Lincoln Stars have two of them.

Stars captain Dalton Norris has found the back of the net 17 times and is currently second among USHL blueliners in goals scored, while Antonio Fernandez has scored 11 times this season. Norris also is second in the league among all skaters with 13 power-play goals.

"I think it starts with the staff," Norris said. "They've implemented a system where the 'D' (defensemen) can jump up in the play where there is lots of movement in the offensive zone. Obviously we are fortunate to have good forwards that find us, but the 'D' do a good job of jumping in and knowing when to jump up."

Norris is in unprecedented territory in his Stars career, with Lincoln in second place in the USHL Western Conference and starting to solidify a playoff spot. Norris' season has been cut short twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-20, the USHL season ended abruptly, while in the 2020-21 season, the league cut the conference playoff format from six teams to four. The Stars were on the cusp of playoff spots both times.

"We've obviously had a good hot streak, but Coach (Rocky Russo) always says we want to be playing our best hockey at the end of the year," Norris said. "Hopefully when April-May hits, we are in full stride. Obviously the end goal is a Clark Cup, and this is my first year we are kind of in contention for that. Anything less would be a disappointment for me."

Fernandez has found his own success this season with an eight-game point streak, scoring five of his 11 goals in that span. The first-year Lincoln blueliner is a part of a defensive corps that has scored 47 goals for the Stars this season.

"We all work really well together and have great vision," Fernandez said. "We all have a great shot; that definitely helps producing points for the team."

Fernandez, from San Jose, California, has had a wicked shot all season, fooling goalies from long distance.

"I think it just comes from staying out with the goalies (after practice)," Fernandez said. "They've kind of helped me know where to score and stuff like that. Definitely having great coaches like Artt (Brey), Rock and George (Lewis) and my skills coach back home. They've all been great in teaching me on understanding where to shoot on an open net and where to shoot on a screen and stuff like that."

Lincoln returns to the Ice Box to play Waterloo at 7 p.m. Friday.

